Swayman makes 32 saves, Bruins slow down Maple Leafs

Pavel Zacha scored twice, Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak had three assists for the Bruins (36-13-14), who had lost four of five (1-1-3), including 5-1 to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

John Tavares scored, and Joseph Woll made 26 saves for the Maple Leafs (35-18-8), who had won nine of their past 10.

Morgan Geekie put the Bruins ahead 1-0 at 9:43 of the first period when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Pastrnak.

Zacha made it 2-0 at 12:42 with a power-play goal. He took a pass from Pastrnak, who was below the goal line, and roofed a shot blocker side from the slot.

DeBrusk pushed it to 3-0 at 5:07 of the second period when he took a pass from Charlie Coyle on a 3-on-2 rush and scored glove side from the top of the left circle.

Tavares cut it to 3-1 at 3:52 of the third period, shooting over Swayman’s right shoulder from the top of the left circle.

Zacha responded to make it 4-1 at 10:35. He chipped the puck in from the right post after Pastrnak's wraparound pass hit the skate of Timothy Liljegren.