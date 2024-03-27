Bruins at Lightning

BRUINS (42-16-15) at LIGHTNING (39-25-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pat Maroon (back surgery)

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Haydn Fleury

Injured: None

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 4-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 18 saves at Florida. ... Maroon, a forward, has begun skating, but is not traveling or cleared for contact. ... Point and Hedman each participated in the Lighting morning skate Wednesday and each is expected to play after missing a 3-2 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... Vasilevskiy will start after Johansson made 30 saves at Anaheim; Tampa Bay's No. 1 goalie had started the previous 10 games.