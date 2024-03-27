Bruins at Lightning

BRUINS (42-16-15) at LIGHTNING (39-25-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pat Maroon (back surgery)
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Haydn Fleury
Injured: None
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 4-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 18 saves at Florida. ... Maroon, a forward, has begun skating, but is not traveling or cleared for contact. ... Point and Hedman each participated in the Lighting morning skate Wednesday and each is expected to play after missing a 3-2 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... Vasilevskiy will start after Johansson made 30 saves at Anaheim; Tampa Bay's No. 1 goalie had started the previous 10 games.