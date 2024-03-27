Bruins at Lightning

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (42-16-15) at LIGHTNING (39-25-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pat Maroon (back surgery)

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Haydn Fleury

Injured: None

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 4-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 18 saves at Florida. ... Maroon, a forward, has begun skating, but is not traveling or cleared for contact. ... Point and Hedman each participated in the Lighting morning skate Wednesday and each is expected to play after missing a 3-2 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... Vasilevskiy will start after Johansson made 30 saves at Anaheim; Tampa Bay's No. 1 goalie had started the previous 10 games.

Latest News

Buzz: Quinn expected back for Sabres against Senators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Coyotes eliminated after 2nd-half slump, lack of scoring

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 27

Masnick dies at 92, was oldest surviving member of '53 Canadiens Cup winner

Coaches can use ice time to motivate players ahead of playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Bruins can clinch berth against Lightning

Rangers want to win division after becoming 1st team to clinch playoff berth

Bruins embrace tough stretch to end regular season

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 27

Johnston has 3 points, Stars defeat Sharks for 5th straight win

Doan scores 2 in NHL debut, Coyotes surge past Blue Jackets

Kraken shut out Ducks, end losing streak at 8

Montembeault stops 27, Canadiens end Avalanche’s 9-game winning streak

Annunen signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Mailbag: Race for Presidents' Trophy; Marner's future with Maple Leafs