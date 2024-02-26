Bruins at Kraken

BRUINS (34-12-13) at KRAKEN (24-22-11)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Anthony Richard
Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk -- Parker Wotherspoon
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jakub Lauko, Derek Forbort
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky
Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tye Kartye, Ryker Evans
Injured: None
Status report
Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Shattenkirk will replace Forbort, a defenseman. … Grubauer is expected to start after replacing Daccord during the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Daccord allowed four goals on 19 shots; Grubauer made 17 saves on 18 shots. … Bjorkstrand will move to the second line, swapping places with Burakovsky.