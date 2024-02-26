Bruins at Kraken

BRUINS (34-12-13) at KRAKEN (24-22-11)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Anthony Richard

Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk -- Parker Wotherspoon

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jakub Lauko, Derek Forbort

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky

Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tye Kartye, Ryker Evans

Injured: None

Status report

Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Shattenkirk will replace Forbort, a defenseman. … Grubauer is expected to start after replacing Daccord during the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Daccord allowed four goals on 19 shots; Grubauer made 17 saves on 18 shots. … Bjorkstrand will move to the second line, swapping places with Burakovsky.