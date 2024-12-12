Bruins at Kraken projected lineups

BRUINS (15-12-3) at KRAKEN (14-14-2)
10 p.m. KHN, KONG, NESN, SNO, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Tyler Johnson
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin
Jordan Oesterle -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Brandon Tanev
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Daniel Sprong
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
Johnson, a forward, and Wotherspoon, a defenseman, will replace McLaughlin and Lohrei in the lineup after being healthy scratches in a 8-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Seattle held an optional morning skate on Thursday. … Gourde, a forward, left a 2-1 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday after one shift in the third period. He is day to day and Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said it is a "lingering" issue that needs to be monitored. … Winterton was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.