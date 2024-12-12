Bruins at Kraken projected lineups

BRUINS (15-12-3) at KRAKEN (14-14-2)

10 p.m. KHN, KONG, NESN, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Tyler Johnson

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin

Jordan Oesterle -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Brandon Tanev

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Johnson, a forward, and Wotherspoon, a defenseman, will replace McLaughlin and Lohrei in the lineup after being healthy scratches in a 8-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Seattle held an optional morning skate on Thursday. … Gourde, a forward, left a 2-1 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday after one shift in the third period. He is day to day and Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said it is a "lingering" issue that needs to be monitored. … Winterton was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.