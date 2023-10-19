Latest News

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1

Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win

Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals

Bruins at Sharks

BRUINS (2-0-0) at SHARKS (0-2-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBSSCA, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic 

Milan Lucic -- Johnny Beecher -- Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Patrick Brown, Danton Heinen

Injured: None

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov

Filip Zadina -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Kevin Labanc

Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- William Eklund

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Matt Benning

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Jacob Peterson, Ty Emberson

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Ullmark will start after Swayman made 34 saves in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood started the previous two games. ... Vlasic will return after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Labanc will make his season debut.