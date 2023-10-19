Bruins at Sharks

BRUINS (2-0-0) at SHARKS (0-2-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBSSCA, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Milan Lucic -- Johnny Beecher -- Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Patrick Brown, Danton Heinen

Injured: None

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov

Filip Zadina -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Kevin Labanc

Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- William Eklund

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Matt Benning

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Jacob Peterson, Ty Emberson

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Ullmark will start after Swayman made 34 saves in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood started the previous two games. ... Vlasic will return after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Labanc will make his season debut.