Bruins at Sharks

BRUINS (2-0-0) at SHARKS (0-2-1)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBSSCA, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Milan Lucic -- Johnny Beecher -- Jakub Lauko
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Patrick Brown, Danton Heinen
Injured: None
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov
Filip Zadina -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Kevin Labanc
Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- William Eklund
Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Fabian Zetterlund
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Matt Benning
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Jacob Peterson, Ty Emberson
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
Ullmark will start after Swayman made 34 saves in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Kahkonen will start after Blackwood started the previous two games. ... Vlasic will return after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Labanc will make his season debut.