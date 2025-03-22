Bruins at Sharks projected lineups

BRUINS (30-31-9) at SHARKS (18-42-9)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Fabian Lysell
John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Jakub Lauko
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Michael Callahan
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Ian Mitchell
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Patrick Giles -- Ty Dellandrea
Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Luca Cagnoni -- Vincent Desharnais
Lucas Carlsson -- Timothy Liljegren
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Noah Gregor
Injured: Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)
Status report
Kastelic returned to Boston for further evaluation after the forward was injured in a 5-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Lysell and Callahan each will enter the lineup after being recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Wennberg did not practice Friday because of a lower-body injury but is expected to play. ... Carlsson will make his Sharks debut after being recalled from San Jose of the AHL on Friday. ... Jimmy Schuldt, a defenseman, was sent down.