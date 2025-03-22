Bruins at Sharks projected lineups

BRUINS (30-31-9) at SHARKS (18-42-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Fabian Lysell

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Jakub Lauko

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Michael Callahan

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Ian Mitchell

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Patrick Giles -- Ty Dellandrea

Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Luca Cagnoni -- Vincent Desharnais

Lucas Carlsson -- Timothy Liljegren

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Noah Gregor

Injured: Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Status report

Kastelic returned to Boston for further evaluation after the forward was injured in a 5-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Lysell and Callahan each will enter the lineup after being recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Wennberg did not practice Friday because of a lower-body injury but is expected to play. ... Carlsson will make his Sharks debut after being recalled from San Jose of the AHL on Friday. ... Jimmy Schuldt, a defenseman, was sent down.