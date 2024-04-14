Penguins fall to Bruins, drop out of playoff position

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle each had two assists for the Bruins (47-18-15), who have won five of six. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.

Boston is first in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Florida Panthers.

Erik Karlsson had an assist in his 1,000th NHL game, Michael Bunting scored twice, and Drew O’Connor had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (37-31-12), who were 7-0-3 in their previous 10 games. Alex Nedeljkovic allowed three goals on 16 shots before being pulled in the second period of his 11th straight start; Tristan Jarry made 12 saves in relief, his first game since March 24.

Pittsburgh fell out of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers with two games remaining.

Jake DeBrusk put the Bruins ahead 1-0 at 8:08 of the second period, poking in the puck under Nedeljkovic, before Zacha scored 14 seconds later, making it 2-0 at 8:22 with a wrist shot from the slot on a rebound.

Bryan Rust cut it to 2-1 at 10:27, tapping in a pass from O’Connor.

Kevin Shattenkirk extended the lead to 3-1 at 11:35 to end a 28-game goal drought with a snap shot from the right face-off circle, resulting in Jarry replacing Nedeljkovic.

Brad Marchand pushed it to 4-1 with a short-handed goal at 14:54 on a wrist shot through Jarry's five-hole.

Bunting scored on the same power play, cutting the deficit to 4-2 at 15:52 by tipping in a pass from Evgeni Malkin in the crease.

O’Connor cut it to 4-3 on a short-handed goal at 4:32 of the third period, backhanding the puck past Marchand, going around him and holding him off for a shot from the slot.

Morgan Geekie made it 5-3 on a one-timer at 14:10 before Danton Heinen scored an empty-net goal, extending it to 6-3 at 17:13.

Bunting scored from the slot with 1:21 remaining for the 6-4 final.