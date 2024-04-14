Penguins celebrate Karlsson’s 1,000th NHL game 

Karlsson is in his 15th NHL season and first with the Penguins. He played nine seasons for the Ottawa Senators and five seasons for the San Jose Sharks. He has won the Norris Trophy three times in 2012, 2015 and 2023.

The Penguins mimicked the defenseman’s pregame warmup, but probably not his pregame meal.

In a video posted by the team, Karlsson revealed he eats chicken with a side of ranch alongside pasta with alfredo, meat sauce, raw onion, hot sauce, ketchup, and salt and pepper all mixed together.