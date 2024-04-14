Penguins celebrate Karlsson’s 1,000th NHL game 

There were a thousand Erik Karlsson’s on the ice at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated the veteran defenseman’s 1,000th NHL game by sporting his No. 65 jersey during warmups before their game against the Boston Bruins.
Karlsson told ESPN in a pregame interview that he thought the sea of No. 65’s looked great on the ice.
In the locker room, the Penguins defenseman was gifted a watch by his teammates.
His family joined him on the ice for a special pregame ceremony where he was presented with a commemorative silver stick and a mural. A tribute video which featured well wishes from pas and former teammates also aired on the arena video board.
The cutest video message was from Karlsson's kids, Harlow and Stellan.
Karlsson is in his 15th NHL season and first with the Penguins. He played nine seasons for the Ottawa Senators and five seasons for the San Jose Sharks. He has won the Norris Trophy three times in 2012, 2015 and 2023.
The Penguins mimicked the defenseman’s pregame warmup, but probably not his pregame meal.
In a video posted by the team, Karlsson revealed he eats chicken with a side of ranch alongside pasta with alfredo, meat sauce, raw onion, hot sauce, ketchup, and salt and pepper all mixed together.
Clearly, it’s been working for the veteran defenseman.