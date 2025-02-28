Bruins at Penguins projected lineups

BRUINS (27-25-8) at PENGUINS (24-28-9)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Jeffrey Viel -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Georgii Merkulov, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Trent Frederic (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, P.O Joseph, Emil Bemstrom

Injured: Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)

Status report

Poitras practiced Friday after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, colliding with Islanders forward Brock Nelson and slamming into New York’s open bench door. He will be an option to play Saturday, Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. ... Boston recalled Merkulov and Viel, each a forward, and Mitchell, a defenseman, from Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday; Forwards Riley Tufte and Oliver Wahlstrom and defenseman Michael Callahan each was reassigned to Providence. ... The Penguins did not practice Friday following a 5-4 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.