Bruins at Penguins projected lineups

BRUINS (27-25-8) at PENGUINS (24-28-9)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Jeffrey Viel -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov - Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Georgii Merkulov, Ian Mitchell
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Trent Frederic (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, P.O Joseph, Emil Bemstrom
Injured: Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)
Status report
Poitras practiced Friday after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, colliding with Islanders forward Brock Nelson and slamming into New York’s open bench door. He will be an option to play Saturday, Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. ... Boston recalled Merkulov and Viel, each a forward, and Mitchell, a defenseman, from Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday; Forwards Riley Tufte and Oliver Wahlstrom and defenseman Michael Callahan each was reassigned to Providence. ... The Penguins did not practice Friday following a 5-4 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.