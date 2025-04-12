Bruins at Penguins projected lineups

BRUINS (32-39-9) at PENGUINS (33-35-12)

3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT+, MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Fabian Lysell

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Riley Duran

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Jakub Lauko

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Vinni Lettieri, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Ville Koivunen -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Connor Dewar -- Kevin Hayes -- Valtteri Puustinen

Joona Koppanen -- Vasily Ponomarev -- Philip Tomasino

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Conor Timmins -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body)

Status report

Zadorov was a game-time decision Thursday, awaiting the birth of his son, but played 24:06 in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Tomasino is expected to be a game-time decision after missing three games with a concussion; he wore a no-contact jersey during line rushes at practice Saturday before switching into a regular jersey for special teams drills.