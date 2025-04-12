Bruins at Penguins projected lineups

BRUINS (32-39-9) at PENGUINS (33-35-12)
3:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT+, MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Fabian Lysell
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Riley Duran
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Jakub Lauko
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Vinni Lettieri, Ian Mitchell
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Ville Koivunen -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Connor Dewar -- Kevin Hayes -- Valtteri Puustinen
Joona Koppanen -- Vasily Ponomarev -- Philip Tomasino
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Conor Timmins -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body)
Status report
Zadorov was a game-time decision Thursday, awaiting the birth of his son, but played 24:06 in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Tomasino is expected to be a game-time decision after missing three games with a concussion; he wore a no-contact jersey during line rushes at practice Saturday before switching into a regular jersey for special teams drills.