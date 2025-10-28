Batherson gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Bruins for 3rd straight win

Stutzle has 2 goals, assist for Ottawa; Boston has lost 7 of 8

Bruins at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had two goals and an assist for the Ottawa Senators in a 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday.

It was the second consecutive three-point game for Batherson, who also had two goals and an assist in a 7-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Jake Sanderson had three assists, and Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for the Senators (5-4-1), who have won three straight and are 3-0-1 in their past four games. Leevi Merilainen made 26 saves for his first win of the season; he was recalled from a conditioning stint with Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Morgan Geekie and Viktor Arvidsson each scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves for the Bruins (4-7-0), who have lost seven of their past eight.

Ottawa was 4-for-5 on the power play; Boston was 0-for-1.

Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 3:06 of the first period. He intercepted a Zetterlund pass attempt near the Senators’ blue line and beat Merilainen glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Batherson swept in a Ridly Greig rebound at the edge of the crease on a power play to tie it 1-1 at 10:25.

Claude Giroux redirected a Michael Amadio centering pass to put the Senators up 2-1 at 1:08 of the second period.

Batherson scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-1 at 14:44 when he took a centering pass from Zetterlund and beat Swayman blocker side with a wrist shot from the slot.

Stutzle pushed it to 4-1 13 seconds into the third period, putting a wrist shot past Swayman’s glove from the top of the left face-off circle on a power play. He scored his second power-play goal of the period when he tipped in a Sanderson point shot for a 5-1 advantage at 9:33.

Nick Cousins buried a Stutzle rebound from in front to extend the lead to 6-1 at 12:22.

Zetterlund made it 7-1 at 13:04, scoring his first goal of the season with a long-range one-timer on a power play.

Arvidsson beat a heavily screened Merilainen from distance at 19:50 for the 7-2 final.

Latest News

Penguins statement on fan incident at PPG Paints Arena

Crosby reaches 1,700 points with Penguins

Crosby’s family celebrates in stands after 1,700th point

Crosby gets 1,700th point in Penguins win against Blues

Penguins show off furry friends at pregame arrivals

NHL Status Report: Rakell has hand surgery, out 6-8 weeks for Penguins

Star Wears: New York Islanders award Iron Man helmet to player of game

Q&A with Sharks' Dickinson, Misa on 1st New York trip

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Leonard has chance to make history with Ovechkin for Capitals against Stars

NHL announces changes to start times for 5 games

NHL On Tap: Malkin looks to stay hot for Penguins against Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Maple Leafs 'pumped' to have Woll back after leave of absence 

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams this week

Celebrini leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL EDGE stats for 'Frozen Frenzy' in 2025