Bruins at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (30-28-8) at SENATORS (34-25-5)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Patrick Brown

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

The Bruins, who held an optional morning skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Jensen missed the Senators morning skate but will dress, coach Travis Green said. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, took reps during the morning skate as a placeholder and Gilbert, also a defenseman, practiced as an extra; each is expected to be a healthy scratch.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

NHL Buzz: Kucherov game-time decision for Lightning against Flyers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Zary to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Canucks-Rangers game highlights inaugural Hockey Day in Sweden

Montour's 4 points, OT goal lift Kraken to comeback win against Canadiens

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah Hockey Club edges Ducks

Hughes has assist in return, Canucks defeat Flames in shootout

Nyman’s parents have priceless reaction to his 1st NHL goal 

Red Wings find 'relief' with win against Sabres, trying to avoid repeat of last season

PWHL notebook: Trade deadline, roster freeze this week

Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets picked to win Vezina as best goalie

NCAA notebook: Boisvert among players to watch in conference tournaments

Super 16: Trade Deadline returns entering playoff push highlight power rankings

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes pursuit of Gretzky record for Capitals against Kings

Kane gets 5 points, Red Wings top Sabres to snap 6-game skid