Bruins at Senators projected lineups

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Patrick Brown

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

The Bruins, who held an optional morning skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Jensen missed the Senators morning skate but will dress, coach Travis Green said. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, took reps during the morning skate as a placeholder and Gilbert, also a defenseman, practiced as an extra; each is expected to be a healthy scratch.