Bruins at Senators projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Patrick Brown
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)
Status report
The Bruins, who held an optional morning skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Jensen missed the Senators morning skate but will dress, coach Travis Green said. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, took reps during the morning skate as a placeholder and Gilbert, also a defenseman, practiced as an extra; each is expected to be a healthy scratch.