Bruins at Senators

BRUINS (29-9-9) at SENATORS (18-24-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Matthew Poitras, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Dominik Kubalik
Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Rourke Chartier
Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Travis Hamonic (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. ... Swayman could start after Ullmark made 30 against Carolina. ... Korpisalo is expected to make his sixth start in nine games. ... Kastelic and Kubalik each could return after being healthy scratches the past two games; there is the possibility of changes among the line combinations, Senators coach Jacques Martin said. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.