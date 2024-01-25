Bruins at Senators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (29-9-9) at SENATORS (18-24-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Matthew Poitras, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Dominik Kubalik

Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Rourke Chartier

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Travis Hamonic (upper body)

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. ... Swayman could start after Ullmark made 30 against Carolina. ... Korpisalo is expected to make his sixth start in nine games. ... Kastelic and Kubalik each could return after being healthy scratches the past two games; there is the possibility of changes among the line combinations, Senators coach Jacques Martin said. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.

