Bruins at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (27-22-6) at RANGERS (25-23-4)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Oliver Wahlstrom

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Justin Brazeau

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Parker Wotherspoon, Cole Koepke

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Reilly Smith -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Will Cuylle

Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Korpisalo could start after Swayman registered 36 saves in the shutout. ... Edstrom, a forward, is expected to be out 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 months.

