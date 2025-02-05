Bruins at Rangers projected lineups

BRUINS (27-22-6) at RANGERS (25-23-4)
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Oliver Wahlstrom
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Justin Brazeau
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Parker Wotherspoon, Cole Koepke
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Reilly Smith -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Will Cuylle
Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Korpisalo could start after Swayman registered 36 saves in the shutout. ... Edstrom, a forward, is expected to be out 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 months.