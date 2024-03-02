Bruins at Islanders

BRUINS (35-12-14) at ISLANDERS (25-20-14)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Marc McLaughlin

Derek Forbort -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Anthony Richard

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Justin Brazeau (general soreness), Matt Grzelcyk (general soreness)

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas – Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee-- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly – Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 32 saves in a 5-4 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Brazeau, a forward, and Grzelcyk, a defenseman, each is expected to return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. ... Sorokin is expected to make his fourth straight start. ... Fasching, a forward, was recalled from his conditioning-stint loan with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Friday but remains on long-term injured reserve.