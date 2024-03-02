Bruins at Islanders

BRUINS (35-12-14) at ISLANDERS (25-20-14)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Marc McLaughlin
Derek Forbort -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Anthony Richard
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Justin Brazeau (general soreness), Matt Grzelcyk (general soreness)
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas – Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee-- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly – Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Status report
Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 32 saves in a 5-4 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Brazeau, a forward, and Grzelcyk, a defenseman, each is expected to return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. ... Sorokin is expected to make his fourth straight start. ... Fasching, a forward, was recalled from his conditioning-stint loan with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Friday but remains on long-term injured reserve.