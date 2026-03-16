Bruins at Devils projected lineups

BRUINS (37-23-6) at DEVILS (33-31-2)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
David Pastrnak -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Andrew Peeke, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
Korpisalo will start for the first time in four games. ... Jokiharju will play after missing being a healthy scratch for seven games. ... The Devils’ line combinations will remain unchanged from their 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.