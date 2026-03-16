Bruins at Devils projected lineups

BRUINS (37-23-6) at DEVILS (33-31-2)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

David Pastrnak -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Andrew Peeke, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status report

Korpisalo will start for the first time in four games. ... Jokiharju will play after missing being a healthy scratch for seven games. ... The Devils’ line combinations will remain unchanged from their 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.