Bruins at Devils projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Fabian Lysell
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Vinni Lettieri
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Jakub Lauko
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Patrick Brown, Ian Mitchell
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon – Seamus Casey
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Simon Nemec
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. ... Hamilton, who has been skating on his own the past few weeks, could return for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to Devils coach Sheldon Keefe, who said, "It's just a matter of how well he continues to progress. There's been no discussion yet of him joining the team, which speaks to the fact he's not where he needs to be." The defenseman will miss his 15th straight game.