Bruins at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (31-38-9) at DEVILS (41-29-7)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG, SN360

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Fabian Lysell

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Vinni Lettieri

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Jakub Lauko

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon – Seamus Casey

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Simon Nemec

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. ... Hamilton, who has been skating on his own the past few weeks, could return for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to Devils coach Sheldon Keefe, who said, "It's just a matter of how well he continues to progress. There's been no discussion yet of him joining the team, which speaks to the fact he's not where he needs to be." The defenseman will miss his 15th straight game.

