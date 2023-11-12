Guhle, Canadiens recover for OT win against Bruins

Latest News

Washington Capitals New York Islanders game recap November 11

Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals defeat Islanders
Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 11

Jarry makes 35 saves, Penguins shut out Sabres for 4th straight win
Vancouver Canucks Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 11

Nylander extends point streak to 15, Maple Leafs surge past Canucks
Carolina Hurricanes Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 11

Kochetkov makes 22 saves, Hurricanes blank Lightning
Calgary Flames Ottawa Senators game recap November 11

Senators score 2 in 3rd, pull away from Flames
Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets game recap November 11

Johnston has goal, assist, Stars edge Jets
Lucas Raymond excited to go home to Sweden with Red Wings for Global Series

Raymond excited to return home with Red Wings for Global Series in Sweden
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Martin uses paddle for excellent save
Hockey Hall of Fame honorees share memories at Fan Forum

Hockey Hall of Fame honorees share memories, laughs at Fan Forum
Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings game recap november 11

Sprong, Red Wings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss
Hockey Hall of Fame class thrilled to begin festivities

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 gets induction weekend festivities underway
Artturi Lehkonen upper body injury update

Lehkonen out weeks for Avalanche with upper-body injury
Henrik Lundqvist ready to play in Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes november 11

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Canadiens renew Original Six rivalry
NHL Buzz news and notes november 11

NHL Buzz: Jarry returns to start for Penguins against Sabres

Guhle, Canadiens recover for OT win against Bruins

Defenseman wins it at 2:13 for Montreal, which defeats Boston for 1st time in 11 games

Recap: Boston Bruins @ Montreal Canadiens 11.11.23

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Kaiden Guhle scored at 2:13 of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Guhle, who also had an assist, scored on a rebound from the slot to give Montreal its first win against Boston in 11 games dating to Nov. 5, 2019.

Sam Montembeault made 26 saves, and Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher scored 27 seconds apart in the third period for the Canadiens (7-5-2), who have won consecutive games following a four-game losing streak.

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and Swayman made 24 saves for the Bruins (11-1-2).

Zacha scored 36 seconds into the first period to put Boston up 1-0, deflecting Charlie McAvoy’s point shot past Montembeault from the slot.

Suzuki started if off on a power play 24 seconds in to tie it 1-1. His wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle got past Swayman and extended Suzuki’s goal streak to four games.

Gallagher scored 27 seconds later to put Montreal up 2-1. He knocked down Guhle’s shot from the left point and lunged to his right to swipe the puck around Swayman.

The Bruins had a potential goal by Oskar Steen disallowed at 2:05, as Montreal successfully challenged that the Boston forward had interfered with Montembeault on the play.

Brad Marchand, however, tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 12:58 of the third period, redirecting Zacha’s pass off his skate and into the open net from the right post.