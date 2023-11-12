Guhle, Canadiens recover for OT win against Bruins

Guhle, who also had an assist, scored on a rebound from the slot to give Montreal its first win against Boston in 11 games dating to Nov. 5, 2019.

Sam Montembeault made 26 saves, and Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher scored 27 seconds apart in the third period for the Canadiens (7-5-2), who have won consecutive games following a four-game losing streak.

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and Swayman made 24 saves for the Bruins (11-1-2).

Zacha scored 36 seconds into the first period to put Boston up 1-0, deflecting Charlie McAvoy’s point shot past Montembeault from the slot.

Suzuki started if off on a power play 24 seconds in to tie it 1-1. His wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle got past Swayman and extended Suzuki’s goal streak to four games.

Gallagher scored 27 seconds later to put Montreal up 2-1. He knocked down Guhle’s shot from the left point and lunged to his right to swipe the puck around Swayman.

The Bruins had a potential goal by Oskar Steen disallowed at 2:05, as Montreal successfully challenged that the Boston forward had interfered with Montembeault on the play.

Brad Marchand, however, tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 12:58 of the third period, redirecting Zacha’s pass off his skate and into the open net from the right post.