DeBrusk lifts Bruins to OT win against Canadiens

Scores at 24 seconds; Suzuki ties career high with 26th goal for Montreal

Recap: Boston Bruins @ Montreal Canadiens 3.14.24

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Jake DeBrusk scored 24 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday.

DeBrusk took a pass from Brad Marchand on a 2-on-1, deked and put a backhand past Sam Montembeault.

Danton Heinen scored, and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves for Boston (39-14-15).

Nick Suzuki scored, and Montembeault made 21 saves for Montreal (25-30-11).

Heinen put Boston up 1-0 at 4:49 of the first period. He was falling to the ice after being knocked down by Juraj Slafkovsky when he scored with a second-effort swipe inside the left post after getting to the rebound of David Pastrnak’s one-timer.

Suzuki tied it 1-1 at 14:37 with his 26th goal of the season, tying his NHL career high. He scored to the stick side when he one-timed a quick pass from Juraj Slafkovsky after Cole Caufield’s forecheck caused Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo to turn over the puck.

Pastrnak hit the left post with a backhand at 14:50 of the second after deking Montembeault on a breakaway.

Boston’s power play went 0-for-4 and failed to score for a second straight game.

The Canadiens killed 3:01 of a double minor after Suzuki was called for high-sticking while they were on a power play at 12:06 of the third. Montreal did not allow a power-play goal for a sixth straight game and has killed 19 straight opportunities and 26 of 27.

