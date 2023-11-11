Bruins at Canadiens

BRUINS (11-1-1) AT CANADIENS (6-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, NESN, NHLN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Matt Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- Johnny Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlol

Derek Forbort -- Ian Mitchel

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Kevin Shattenkirk, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki --Josh Anderson

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Christian Dvorak -- Cole Caufield

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Joel Armia, Cayden Primeau

Injured: David Savard (hand)

Status Report

McAvoy returns after serving a four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30. … Lauko returns after missing seven games because of facial fractures he sustained when struck near his left eye by the skate of Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson. … Shattenkirk, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Swayman will make his seventh start. He and Linus Ullmark have alternated starts since the start of the season. … Harvey-Pinard returns after missing three games with a lower-body injury. … Armia, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.