Bruins at Canadiens

BRUINS (11-1-1) AT CANADIENS (6-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, NESN, NHLN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen -- Matt Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko -- Johnny Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlol
Derek Forbort -- Ian Mitchel
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Patrick Brown, Kevin Shattenkirk, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki --Josh Anderson
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Christian Dvorak -- Cole Caufield
Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron
Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Joel Armia, Cayden Primeau
Injured: David Savard (hand)
Status Report
McAvoy returns after serving a four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30. … Lauko returns after missing seven games because of facial fractures he sustained when struck near his left eye by the skate of Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson. … Shattenkirk, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Swayman will make his seventh start. He and Linus Ullmark have alternated starts since the start of the season. … Harvey-Pinard returns after missing three games with a lower-body injury. … Armia, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.