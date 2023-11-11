Latest News

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Morning Skate for November 11 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Bruins at Canadiens

By NHL.com
BRUINS (11-1-1) AT CANADIENS (6-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, NESN, NHLN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Matt Poitras -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- Johnny Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlol

Derek Forbort -- Ian Mitchel

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Kevin Shattenkirk, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Morgan Geekie (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki --Josh Anderson 

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Christian Dvorak -- Cole Caufield

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard 

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron 

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Joel Armia, Cayden Primeau

Injured: David Savard (hand)

Status Report

McAvoy returns after serving a four-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30. … Lauko returns after missing seven games because of facial fractures he sustained when struck near his left eye by the skate of Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson. … Shattenkirk, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Swayman will make his seventh start. He and Linus Ullmark have alternated starts since the start of the season. … Harvey-Pinard returns after missing three games with a lower-body injury. … Armia, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.