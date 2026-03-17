Bruins at Canadiens projected lineups

BRUINS (37-23-7) at CANADIENS (36-20-10)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
David Pastrnak -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Defensemen Jokiharju and Harris, Steeves, a forward, and Korpisalo were the only Bruins who took part in an optional morning skate for the Bruins following a 4-3 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. … Dach will be out 2-4 weeks after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday following a hit by Ducks forward Jeffrey Viel. ... Struble will return after being a healthy scratch Sunday; he will play on a pair with Hutson, and Guhle will move to a pair with Carrier.