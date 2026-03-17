Bruins at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25

BRUINS (37-23-7) at CANADIENS (36-20-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

David Pastrnak -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Defensemen Jokiharju and Harris, Steeves, a forward, and Korpisalo were the only Bruins who took part in an optional morning skate for the Bruins following a 4-3 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. … Dach will be out 2-4 weeks after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday following a hit by Ducks forward Jeffrey Viel. ... Struble will return after being a healthy scratch Sunday; he will play on a pair with Hutson, and Guhle will move to a pair with Carrier.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Armstrong says he's 'aged out' as GM for Team Canada

Foligno Face-Off to raise funds for Hockey Fights Cancer

McMann trade paying off for Kraken, GM Botterill says

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Heritage Classic tickets go on sale March 24

NHL Player Safety head Parros explains decision to suspend Gudas 5 games

NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, Bedard face off when Wild visit Blackhawks

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL Status Report: Draisaitl unlikely for Oilers against Sharks

Wild must find their groove before Stanley Cup Playoffs

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Malkin has 2 goals, assist in return, Penguins cruise past Avalanche

Mammoth score 4 goals in 3rd, end Stars' point streak at 15

NHL Status Report: Draisaitl could miss 'some time' for Oilers; Crosby out for Penguins

Islanders playing with energy, bravado on track to Stanley Cup Playoffs

Cotter scores 2nd goal with 7 seconds left in OT, Devils defeat Bruins

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings