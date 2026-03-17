Bruins at Canadiens projected lineups

BRUINS (37-23-7) at CANADIENS (36-20-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

David Pastrnak -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Defensemen Jokiharju and Harris, Steeves, a forward, and Korpisalo were the only Bruins who took part in an optional morning skate for the Bruins following a 4-3 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. … Dach will be out 2-4 weeks after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday following a hit by Ducks forward Jeffrey Viel. ... Struble will return after being a healthy scratch Sunday; he will play on a pair with Hutson, and Guhle will move to a pair with Carrier.