Bruins at Devils

BRUINS (38-14-15) at CANADIENS (25-30-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-- Morgan Geekie -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Jakub Lauko

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk

Injured: James van Riemsdyk (illness), Matt Grzelcyk (illness)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Tanner Pearson -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jordan Harris - Johnathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Jesse Ylonen, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Status report

Ullmark and Swayman will alternate starts for the 12th straight game. … Van Riemsdyk, a forward, took part in the Bruins optional morning skate Thursday but will not play. ... Grzelcyk, a defenseman, did not make the trip. … Peeke will make his Bruins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. … Beecher will play after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Wednesday. … Montembeault will make his third start in four games. ... White returns after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Struble, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup in place of Harris, who was a healthy scratch for a 3-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.