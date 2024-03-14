Bruins at Devils

BRUINS (38-14-15) at CANADIENS (25-30-10)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic-- Morgan Geekie -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Jakub Lauko
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk
Injured: James van Riemsdyk (illness), Matt Grzelcyk (illness)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Tanner Pearson -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jordan Harris - Johnathan Kovacevic
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Jesse Ylonen, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Status report
Ullmark and Swayman will alternate starts for the 12th straight game. … Van Riemsdyk, a forward, took part in the Bruins optional morning skate Thursday but will not play. ... Grzelcyk, a defenseman, did not make the trip. … Peeke will make his Bruins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. … Beecher will play after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Wednesday. … Montembeault will make his third start in four games. ... White returns after missing four games because of an upper-body injury. … Struble, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup in place of Harris, who was a healthy scratch for a 3-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.