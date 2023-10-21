Bruins at Kings

BRUINS (3-0-0) at KINGS (2-1-1)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Milan Lucic -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Jake DeBrusk
Injured: None
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
DeBrusk will not play after the forward was late to a team meeting. Lucic will replace him on the first line. … Mitchell and Brown will each make his season debut. … The Kings are expected to use the same lineup from a 7-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.