Bruins at Kings

BRUINS (3-0-0) at KINGS (2-1-1)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Milan Lucic -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Jake DeBrusk

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

DeBrusk will not play after the forward was late to a team meeting. Lucic will replace him on the first line. … Mitchell and Brown will each make his season debut. … The Kings are expected to use the same lineup from a 7-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.