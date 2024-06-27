Bruins focused on middle of ice, re-signing Swayman in offseason

LAS VEGAS — Less than a week after the Boston Bruins traded goalie Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators, forward Jake DeBrusk could be on his way out as well.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Thursday that the Bruins priorities are signing goalie Jeremy Swayman to a long-term deal and strengthening the team at center. At the same time, he indicated that DeBrusk will likely test free agency, which opens July 1.

“We had been in negotiations with Jake,” Sweeney said. “Haven’t had any productive talks in quite some time, but at the end of the day, that’s his prerogative to see what July 1 brings for him.”

The 27-year-old had a down year in the regular season with 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 80 games but responded by leading the Bruins in scoring during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 games.

Sweeney added that it’s a “safe bet” that a number of other Bruins will test free agency as well, including forward James van Riemsdyk and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. He also plans on meeting with forward Danton Heinen’s agent this week.

Swayman was awarded a $3.475 million contract in salary arbitration for the 2023-24 season, setting him up to again become a restricted free agent. After a stellar campaign in which he went 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts in the regular season, and 6-6 with a 2.15 GAA and .933 save percentage in the playoffs, Sweeney said the focus is on getting him locked up, with another trip to arbitration not an option.

No longer will there be a goalie controversy in Boston after Ullmark was traded Monday for goalie Joonas Korpisalo, defenseman Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Swayman is expected to start in the neighborhood of 55 games in the 2024-25 season after a career-high 43 starts last season.

Meanwhile, Sweeney said the team is still trying to overcome the retirement of centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci last summer, and is looking to improve at the position.

“We’d like to deepen the middle of the ice with us, so that’s where we’ve been focused on, trying to have those talks with our group to say, ‘Ok, well who would be the guy?’ and then make, hopefully, the pitch at the right time that we can add a player of that nature," Sweeney said.