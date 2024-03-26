Bruins at Panthers

BRUINS (41-16-15) at PANTHERS (46-20-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Uvis Balinskis -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Ryan Lomberg

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

Status report

Van Riemsdyk will not play; the forward had 11:38 of ice time in a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday after missing two games with an illness. ... Swayman will alternate starts with Ullmark for the 17th straight game. ... Barkov and Forsling each will return; Barkov missed three games with a lower-body injury and Forsling missed two games with an illness. ... Bobrovsky will make his sixth start in seven games.