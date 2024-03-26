Bruins at Panthers

BRUINS (41-16-15) at PANTHERS (46-20-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk, James van Riemsdyk
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Uvis Balinskis -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Ryan Lomberg
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body)
Status report
Van Riemsdyk will not play; the forward had 11:38 of ice time in a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday after missing two games with an illness. ... Swayman will alternate starts with Ullmark for the 17th straight game. ... Barkov and Forsling each will return; Barkov missed three games with a lower-body injury and Forsling missed two games with an illness. ... Bobrovsky will make his sixth start in seven games.