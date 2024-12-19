Bruins at Oilers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (17-13-3) at OILERS (18-11-2)

9 p.m. SN1, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Mark Kastelic -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

Wahlstrom, claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders on Saturday, will make his Bruins debut in place of Koepke, a forward. ... The Bruins placed forward Tyler Johnson on unconditional waivers. He had two assists in nine games this season. ... Arvidsson will play after missing 15 games because of an undisclosed injury. He'll replace Ryan, a forward, in the lineup.

