Bruins at Oilers projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Mark Kastelic -- John Beecher -- Marc McLaughlin
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Status report
Wahlstrom, claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders on Saturday, will make his Bruins debut in place of Koepke, a forward. ... The Bruins placed forward Tyler Johnson on unconditional waivers. He had two assists in nine games this season. ... Arvidsson will play after missing 15 games because of an undisclosed injury. He'll replace Ryan, a forward, in the lineup.