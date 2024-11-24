Marchand scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Bruins edge Red Wings

Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves for the Bruins (10-9-2), who improved to 2-0-0 under interim coach Joe Sacco.

“I’m feeling better about my game, but it has been a little bit of a road to get here,” said Swayman, who improved to 6-7-2. “It has taken some elite practices to allow me to get my feeling back and my reads back, and we’ll have to keep doing that.”

Boston outshot Detroit 25-14 at even strength.

“We’ve talked as a group about taking pride in defending and the structure we want to play with,” Sacco said. “That’s what we’ve had in the last two games, and I want to see more of that from our guys.”

Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (8-10-2), which has lost four of five (1-3-1). Cam Talbot made 27 saves.

“I didn’t like the way we managed the puck in the third period, we just couldn’t get out of our zone,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “It didn’t hurt us a ton until it did. We had a pretty good game going through the first two periods.”