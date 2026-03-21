Bruins at Red Wings projected lineups

BRUINS (38-23-8) at RED WINGS (38-23-8)

8 p.m. ET; ABC

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- Emmitt Finnie -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

James van Riemsdyk -- Sheldon Dries -- Dominik Shine

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Dylan Larkin (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed), Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same lineup used in its previous game Thursday; the Bruins in a 6-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets and the Red Wings in a 3-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens. ... Larkin was on the ice for Detroit's morning skate, but the center is not yet back to full participation; he will miss his seventh straight game and is expected to be re-evaluated in the next couple of days. … Shine missed the morning skate because his wife was giving birth, but is expected to be available for the game.