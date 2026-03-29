Bruins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

BRUINS (41-24-8) at BLUE JACKETS (38-24-11)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNO

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Danton Heinen -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Kent Johnston -- Boone Jenner -- Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Miles Wood

Injured: Damon Severson (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Korpisalo may start after Swayman made 31 saves in 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Voronkov, a forward, left the game at 2:18 of the second period of a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday after blocking a shot by Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro and will not play. … Greaves is expected to start after Merzlikins made 33 saves.