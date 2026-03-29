Bruins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

BRUINS (41-24-8) at BLUE JACKETS (38-24-11)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNO
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Danton Heinen -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Kent Johnston -- Boone Jenner -- Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Miles Wood
Injured: Damon Severson (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Korpisalo may start after Swayman made 31 saves in 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Voronkov, a forward, left the game at 2:18 of the second period of a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday after blocking a shot by Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro and will not play. … Greaves is expected to start after Merzlikins made 33 saves.