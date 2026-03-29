Bruins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (41-24-8) at BLUE JACKETS (38-24-11)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNO

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Danton Heinen -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Kent Johnston -- Boone Jenner -- Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Miles Wood

Injured: Damon Severson (upper body), Dmitri Voronkov (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Korpisalo may start after Swayman made 31 saves in 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Voronkov, a forward, left the game at 2:18 of the second period of a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday after blocking a shot by Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro and will not play. … Greaves is expected to start after Merzlikins made 33 saves.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Strome ties game in 3rd, gets shootout winner for Capitals against Golden Knights

Flames ease past Canucks, push point streak to 6

Kerfoot, Cooley each scores twice, Mammoth cruise past Kings to pad Western wild-card lead

Tippett has hat trick, Flyers hold off Red Wings late push in 3rd period

Pastrnak runs point streak to 12, Bruins hold off Wild

Holloway has goal, assist as Blues cruise past Maple Leafs to win 4th straight

Perfetti breaks tie in 3rd, Jets cool off Avalanche

Caufield scores 45th goal, Canadiens defeat Predators for 4th straight win

Sabres stop slide, stay atop Atlantic Division with shootout win against Kraken

Bruins keep ‘focus’ to hold off Wild in battle for playoff position

Chernyshov gets 1st multigoal game, Sharks stun Blue Jackets

Joe Buck interviews his twins during Blues intermission

Hurricanes score 5 straight goals, overcome Devils

Rantanen has goal, assist in return, Stars defeat Penguins

McDavid has 3 points, Oilers hold off Ducks to gain in Pacific race

Crosby day to day for Penguins with lower-body injury