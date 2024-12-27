Bruins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

BRUINS (19-13-4) at BLUE JACKETS (14-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau -- Trent Frederic -- Oliver Wahlstrom

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Zach Aston-Reese

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Pastrnak will play after leaving in the second period of a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday with an upper-body injury. ... Merzlikins did not dress for a 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday with an undisclosed injury. ... Severson returns after being a healthy scratch Monday. ... The Blue Jackets will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game; Labanc, a forward, will be scratched and Jack Johnson goes in for Harris, a defenseman.