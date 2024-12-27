Bruins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

BRUINS (19-13-4) at BLUE JACKETS (14-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau -- Trent Frederic -- Oliver Wahlstrom
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Marc McLaughlin
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Pastrnak will play after leaving in the second period of a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday with an upper-body injury. ... Merzlikins did not dress for a 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday with an undisclosed injury. ... Severson returns after being a healthy scratch Monday. ... The Blue Jackets will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game; Labanc, a forward, will be scratched and Jack Johnson goes in for Harris, a defenseman.