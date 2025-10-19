DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Saturday at Ball Arena.
MacKinnon scores 2 goals, Avalanche top Bruins
Colorado extends season-opening point streak to 6 games; Boston loses 3rd straight
Josh Manson and Martin Necas each scored, and Artturi Lehkonen had two assists for the Avalanche (5-0-1). Scott Wedgewood made 13 saves.
John Beecher scored for the Bruins (3-3-0), who have lost three straight after winning their first three games of the season. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.
Beecher made it 1-0 Boston when he fired Charlie McAvoy’s crossing pass into the open net from the far side of the crease at 3:11 of the first period. Beecher, who was skating in his first game of the season, was wide open when McAvoy faked a shot at the top of the right circle and slapped the pass over.
MacKinnon tied it 1-1 at 7:08 of the period after Lehkonen sprung him for a breakaway. Skating in from the Boston blue line, MacKinnon went forehand-backhand and finished around the right leg of Swayman.
Manson made it 2-1 with a slap shot from the blue line that found its way through Brock Nelson’s screen in front and past the blocker at 10:22. It was Manson’s first goal of the season.
MacKinnon extended the lead to 3-1 with a one-timer from the right dot that went far side over the arm at 4:14 of the third period. Lehkonen teed him up for the shot with a pass from below the red line.
Necas scored into the empty net at 17:23 for the 4-1 final.