MacKinnon scores 2 goals, Avalanche top Bruins

Josh Manson and Martin Necas each scored, and Artturi Lehkonen had two assists for the Avalanche (5-0-1). Scott Wedgewood made 13 saves.

John Beecher scored for the Bruins (3-3-0), who have lost three straight after winning their first three games of the season. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.

Beecher made it 1-0 Boston when he fired Charlie McAvoy’s crossing pass into the open net from the far side of the crease at 3:11 of the first period. Beecher, who was skating in his first game of the season, was wide open when McAvoy faked a shot at the top of the right circle and slapped the pass over.

MacKinnon tied it 1-1 at 7:08 of the period after Lehkonen sprung him for a breakaway. Skating in from the Boston blue line, MacKinnon went forehand-backhand and finished around the right leg of Swayman.

Manson made it 2-1 with a slap shot from the blue line that found its way through Brock Nelson’s screen in front and past the blocker at 10:22. It was Manson’s first goal of the season.

MacKinnon extended the lead to 3-1 with a one-timer from the right dot that went far side over the arm at 4:14 of the third period. Lehkonen teed him up for the shot with a pass from below the red line.

Necas scored into the empty net at 17:23 for the 4-1 final.