Bruins at Avalanche

BRUINS (24-8-6) at AVALANCHE (25-12-3)
9 p.m. ET; NESN, ALT, SN (JIP), TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen
John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Jakub Lauko
Injured: James van Riemsdyk (undisclosed)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Valeri Nichushkin -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta
Jason Polin -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Sam Malinski
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body), Miles Wood (illness)
Status report
Boston coach Jim Montgomery said that Beecher would replace Lauko in the lineup. … Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Manson will be a game-time decision and is day to day with an undisclosed injury. The defenseman participated in the morning skate but left early. ... Malinski, a defenseman recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday, will replace Manson if needed. ... Wood, a forward who missed an 8-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, is still sick and will be a game-time decision. ... The Avalanche recalled Polin from the AHL on Monday.