Bruins at Avalanche

BRUINS (24-8-6) at AVALANCHE (25-12-3)

9 p.m. ET; NESN, ALT, SN (JIP), TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen

John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Jakub Lauko

Injured: James van Riemsdyk (undisclosed)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Jason Polin -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Sam Malinski

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body), Miles Wood (illness)

Status report

Boston coach Jim Montgomery said that Beecher would replace Lauko in the lineup. … Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Manson will be a game-time decision and is day to day with an undisclosed injury. The defenseman participated in the morning skate but left early. ... Malinski, a defenseman recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday, will replace Manson if needed. ... Wood, a forward who missed an 8-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, is still sick and will be a game-time decision. ... The Avalanche recalled Polin from the AHL on Monday.