Coach’s Challenge: BOS @ MTL -- 2:04 of the Third Period

Washington Capitals New York Islanders game recap November 11

Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals defeat Islanders
Boston Bruins Montreal Canadiens game recap November 11

Guhle, Canadiens recover for OT win against Bruins
Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 11

Jarry makes 35 saves, Penguins shut out Sabres for 4th straight win
Vancouver Canucks Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 11

Nylander extends point streak to 15, Maple Leafs surge past Canucks
Carolina Hurricanes Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 11

Kochetkov makes 22 saves, Hurricanes blank Lightning
Calgary Flames Ottawa Senators game recap November 11

Senators score 2 in 3rd, pull away from Flames
Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets game recap November 11

Johnston has goal, assist, Stars edge Jets
Lucas Raymond excited to go home to Sweden with Red Wings for Global Series

Raymond excited to return home with Red Wings for Global Series in Sweden
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Martin uses paddle for excellent save
Hockey Hall of Fame honorees share memories at Fan Forum

Hockey Hall of Fame honorees share memories, laughs at Fan Forum
Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings game recap november 11

Sprong, Red Wings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss
Hockey Hall of Fame class thrilled to begin festivities

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 gets induction weekend festivities underway
Artturi Lehkonen upper body injury update

Lehkonen out weeks for Avalanche with upper-body injury
Henrik Lundqvist ready to play in Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes november 11

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Canadiens renew Original Six rivalry

Coach’s Challenge: BOS @ MTL -- 2:04 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Montreal

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned -- No Goal Boston

Explanation: Video review determined Boston’s Oskar Steen made incidental contact with goaltender Sam Montembeault in his crease that impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”