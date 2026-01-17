Bruins at Blackhawks projected lineups

BRUINS (27-19-2) at BLACKHAWKS (19-21-7)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Hampus Lindholm

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Billy Sweezey

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Andrew Peeke (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis

Colton Dach -- Nick Foligno -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Frank Nazar (face), Teuvo Teravainen (upper body)

Status report

Peeke took part in the Bruins' morning skate Saturday but will "most likely not" play, coach Marco Sturm said; the defenseman left in the first period of a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. ... Hampus Lindholm could come off injured reserve and play if Peeke cannot; the defenseman has missed six games. ... Sweezey, a defenseman, was recalled on an emergency basis from Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Teravainen, a forward, will miss his second straight game … Dickinson is expected to play after leaving the Blackhawks’ morning skate early with an apparent injury. ... Nazar took part in the morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey; the forward is expected to practice Sunday but won't be ready to face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said.