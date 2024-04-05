Marchand scores 400th NHL goal, Bruins top Hurricanes for 3rd win in row

David Pastrnak and Danton Heinen each had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Zacha had two assists for the Bruins (45-17-15), who have won three in a row and four of their past five. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves.

“I’m really pleased with tonight’s win,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “In the first period, we executed really well. We caught them on some odd-man rushes and made some high-end plays, led by our captain.”

Boston remained four points ahead of the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division with five games remaining. The Panthers defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Thursday.

Jake Guentzel scored for the Hurricanes (47-22-7), who had won two in a row and eight of their past 10. Frederik Andersen made 24 saves.

Carolina remained five points behind the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division with six games remaining.

Carolina was coming off a four-day break following a 3-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

“We were sluggish to start. We weren’t ready for that pace,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I think that’s on me. The way we took these last four days was more mentally getting away. We weren’t ready to get to it.”

Marchand gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 2:12 of the first period. He took a stretch pass from Morgan Geekie through the middle of the ice and tucked a backhand through Andersen five-hole.

Pastrnak extended it to 2-0 at 7:42 when he skated in from the left side boards near the goal line and roofed the puck short side. It was his 47th goal of the season.

“I got it on the boards and I was looking at what’s open,” Pastrnak said. “(Then) I was going towards the net, and I saw an open line. So, I tried to make a quick move to the forehand to move Andersen to the far side, and it worked out perfectly.”