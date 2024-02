Bruins at Flames

BRUINS (34-12-11) at FLAMES (26-25-5)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen

Jake Debrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James Van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Parker Wotherspoon -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Oskar Steen

Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (upper body)

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Ullmark is likely to start after Swayman made 37 saves in a 6-5 overtime win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. ... Grzelcyk, a defenseman, is day to day after being injured on his first shift at Edmonton. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday. ...Markstrom will make his third straight start and 10th in 11 games.