Bruins at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444

BRUINS (19-7-6) at SABRES (14-17-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Oskar Steen

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (undisclosed)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Eric Robinson, Tyson Jost, Eric Comrie

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)

Status report

Shattenkirk will return after being scratched last game, a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 23. … Brown, who was scratched each of the past three games, will play. … The Sabres are not expected to make any lineup changes. ... Coach Don Granato said Girgensons, a forward, is “very, very close” but won’t play against the Bruins.

