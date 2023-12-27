Bruins at Sabres

BRUINS (19-7-6) at SABRES (14-17-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Oskar Steen
Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (undisclosed)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Eric Robinson, Tyson Jost, Eric Comrie
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)
Status report
Shattenkirk will return after being scratched last game, a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 23. … Brown, who was scratched each of the past three games, will play. … The Sabres are not expected to make any lineup changes. ... Coach Don Granato said Girgensons, a forward, is “very, very close” but won’t play against the Bruins.