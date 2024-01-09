Bruins at Coyotes

BRUINS (24-8-7) at COYOTES (19-17-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Jakub Lauko
Injured: James van Riemsdyk (undisclosed), Brandon Carlo (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Justin Kirkland -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Michael Kesselring -- Matt Dumba
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Jason Zucker, Travis Dermott
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins, playing the second half of a back to back, did not hold a morning skate. They lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. … Carlo, a defenseman, was injured during the second period and is unlikely to play. … The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. … Hayton, a forward, and Kolyachonok, a defenseman, were on the ice during practice Monday but neither is ready to return. … Zucker, a forward, will serve the final game of a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Jan. 2.