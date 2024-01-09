Bruins at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (24-8-7) at COYOTES (19-17-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Jakub Lauko

Injured: James van Riemsdyk (undisclosed), Brandon Carlo (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Logan Cooley -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Justin Kirkland -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Michael Kesselring -- Matt Dumba

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Jason Zucker, Travis Dermott

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

The Bruins, playing the second half of a back to back, did not hold a morning skate. They lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. … Carlo, a defenseman, was injured during the second period and is unlikely to play. … The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. … Hayton, a forward, and Kolyachonok, a defenseman, were on the ice during practice Monday but neither is ready to return. … Zucker, a forward, will serve the final game of a three-game suspension for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Jan. 2.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes January 9

NHL Buzz: Pelech likely back for Islanders against Canucks
Seattle Kraken Jaden Schwartz playing status returning to lineup

Schwartz will play for Kraken at Sabres after recovery from upper-body injury 
NHL On Tap news and notes January 9

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers look for 8th straight win, visit Blackhawks
William Nylander tops fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Nylander of Maple Leafs leads fan voting for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
NHL betting odds for January 9, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 9
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche game recap January 8

MacKinnon home point streak at 22, Avalanche top Bruins in shootout
Charlie McAvoy Auston Matthews EA Sports NHL teammates

McAvoy was video game teammates with Matthews, Keller, Fitzgerald in 'NHL16'
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap January 8

Murray gets 1st NHL shutout, Stars defeat Wild
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Jackie Redmond talks new YouTube show, PWHL in NHL.com Q&A

Redmond talks new show on YouTube, PWHL in Q&A with NHL.com
Coaches Room Young players in NHL must protect themselves

Young players must protect themselves while navigating through NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 8

Malkin has goal, assist in Penguins win against Flyers
Vancouver Canucks New York Rangers game recap January 8

Pettersson has 4 points, Canucks defeat Rangers
Cutter Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Jamie Drysdale

Gauthier traded to Ducks by Flyers for Drysdale, draft pick
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast