Carlsson scores 2 goals, Ducks ease past Bruins

Jackson LaCombe had a goal and an assist, Alex Killorn had two assists, and John Gibson made 23 saves for the Ducks (31-32-8), who have won two of three.

Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, David Pastrnak also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves for the Bruins (30-34-9), who are winless in seven straight games (0-6-1) for the first time since a 10-game skid (0-6-4) from Jan. 16 to Feb. 6, 2010.

The Bruins were on the first of their five power plays when Carlsson scored off a feed from Killorn to finish the short-handed rush and give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 17:33 of the first period.

The Ducks made it 2-0 at 13:58 of the second period.

Korpisalo made a save on Nikita Nesterenko's drive to the net, but the rebound went off the skate of Boston defenseman Michael Callahan and into his own net.

Pastrnak scored his 35th goal of the season with a one-timer from the right circle while on a 5-on-3 power play to cut it to 2-1 at 16:20.

LaCombe made it 3-1 when he scooped the puck into the air from behind the net and it went off the arm of Bruins forward Pavel Zacha and into his own goal at 17:57.

Cutter Gauthier then slid the puck under Korpisalo's right pad on the short side from the bottom of the left circle to make it 4-1 at 18:45 of the second.

Carlsson scored with a wrist shot from the right hash marks to make it 5-1 at 4:02 of the third.

Mason McTavish made it 6-1 when he scored from the left circle off the rush at 12:25.

Geekie came back with a one-timer from above the left circle to cut it to 6-2 at 12:46.