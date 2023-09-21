Bruins season preview: Zacha, Coyle must step up

Latest News

Anaheim Ducks 2023-24 season preview

Ducks season preview: Cronin takes over, seeks to develop young core
Pierre-Luc Dubois bonds with Kings teammates in Australia

Dubois enjoying bonding with new Kings teammates ahead of Global Series
Elias Pettersson hangs with tennis stars at Rogers Arena

Pettersson hangs with tennis stars Shelton, Tiafoe, Federer at Rogers Arena
Jim Rutherford believes Vancouver can be playoff team

Canucks have makings of playoff team, president says
Training Camp Buzz news and notes September 20

Training Camp Buzz: Maple Leafs goalie Murray to have 'significant surgery'
Jack Campbell ready to write new script with Edmonton Oilers

Campbell excited for 'opportunity to write a new script' with Oilers
Sebastian Cossa Detroit Red Wings share patient approach to NHL

Cossa, Red Wings share patient approach to NHL path
Dallas Robertson Arizona Keller join NHL at the rink podcast

Robertson of Stars talks Fort Liberty kids camp on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Ottawa Senators Shane Pinto contract status update

Senators optimistic they’ll sign Pinto to contract soon
Casey DeSmith traded to Vancouver by Montreal for Tanner Pearson

DeSmith traded to Canucks by Canadiens for Pearson
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Role of NHL team captain much more than fans know

Role of NHL captain much more than fans 'C'
Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos new contract talk status

Stamkos ‘disappointed’ in lack of contract talks with Lightning 
Brad Marchand named captain of Boston Bruins

Marchand named Bruins captain, replaces Bergeron
Brayden Schenn named captain of St Louis Blues

Schenn named Blues captain, replaces O'Reilly
NHL list of captains

List of NHL captains
Los Angeles entertains kids with post-practice clinic in Melbourne

Kings entertain kids with post-practice clinic at Global Series

Bruins season preview: Zacha, Coyle must step up

Expected to be top 2 centers following retirements of Bergeron, Krejci

Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins

© Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Boston Bruins.

Coach: Jim Montgomery (second season)

Last season: 65-12-5; first place in Atlantic Division, lost to Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference First Round

3 KEYS

1. Replacing Bergeron, Krejci

For the majority of the past 15 seasons, the Bruins have had no questions regarding their top two centers. It was Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and everything fell in line from there. But following the retirements of both Bergeron and Krejci this summer, the Bruins are turning to Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle as their top two centers, a major promotion for each. It will be up to Zacha and Coyle to reward the faith the organization is showing in them to fill those roles and provide enough offense for a team that’s suddenly relying heavily on their goaltending and defense. If they can’t, the Bruins may be in the market for an upgrade.

2. Bouncing back

The Bruins are coming off a historically great regular season, when they set the NHL record for wins (65) and points (135). However, those results weren't sustained in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when they lost in seven games to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference First Round. It was a crushing defeat for a team that believed it was bound for the Stanley Cup Final. On the bright side, the two teams the Bruins passed for the most wins in NHL history, the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning and 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62), each won the Stanley Cup the following season. Can the Bruins do the same?

3. Goaltending

Linus Ullmark gave the Bruins all they could have asked for and more last season, when he won the Vezina Trophy as the League’s top goalie after going 40-6-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and two shutouts. The Bruins don’t necessarily need Ullmark to replicate that career season, but they will need a lot from him and Jeremy Swayman given the expected drop-off offensively without Bergeron and Krejci.

NHL Tonight on the Bruins season expectations

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Because of the retirements of Bergeron and Krejci, there will be several spots open at forward during training camp. As a result, players like Morgan Geekie, Patrick Brown and Jesper Boqvist will have the chance to solidify roles with their new team, and prospects such as Fabian Lysell, Jakub Lauko and Matthew Poitras will have the chance to earn a spot.

Most intriguing addition

Geekie took a step forward in his second season with the Seattle Kraken in 2022-23, finishing with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) and a plus-14 rating while averaging 10:27 of ice time in 69 games. The 25-year-old signed a two-year contract with Boston on July 1, and the Bruins are hoping that an expanded role could result in expanded production from Geekie. He could slot in at third-line center behind Zacha and Coyle.

Biggest potential surprise

Georgii Merkulov had an excellent first professional season with Providence of the American Hockey League in 2022-23, getting 55 points (24 goals, 31 assists) in 67 games. The 22-year-old forward has enticing offensive skill, something honed in Providence last season, but he still has a lot of learning to do in the defensive zone. Still, the Bruins are going to be looking for more offense this season, so Merkulov winning the third-line center job out of camp would be an interesting development.

Ready to contribute

Lauko has shown NHL potential, and this could be his season to break out seeing as how seemingly every spot in the bottom six is up for grabs. Lauko, who had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 23 NHL games last season, can be a pest (in a good way), brings some speed, and can put the puck in the net, all of which could add up to a regular lineup spot.

Fantasy sleeper

Pavel Zacha, C (fantasy average draft position: 165.2) -- He is expected to be the first- or second-line center for the Bruins following the retirements of Bergeron and Krejci this offseason. Zacha set NHL career highs in goals (21), assists (36), points (57) and plus/minus (plus-26) last season, and if he sees more time on the power play (he averaged 1:43 per game in 2022-23) and plays alongside elite right wing David Pastrnak, he could be a fantasy steal. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Jesper Boqvist -- Trent Frederic -- Jakub Lauko

Milan Lucic -- Morgan Geekie -- Marc McLaughlin

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Related

Brad Marchand named captain of Boston Bruins

Marchand named Bruins captain, replaces Bergeron
Boston Bruins unveil centennial jerseys

Bruins unveil special centennial jerseys to celebrate 100th NHL season
Hampus Lindholm talks role as leader on Boston after Bergeron Krejci

Lindholm of Bruins talks Bergeron, Krejci legacies in Q&A with NHL.com
NHL Tonight: Bruins talk

NHL Tonight: Bruins talk