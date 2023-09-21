Bruins season preview: Zacha, Coyle must step up

3 KEYS

1. Replacing Bergeron, Krejci

For the majority of the past 15 seasons, the Bruins have had no questions regarding their top two centers. It was Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and everything fell in line from there. But following the retirements of both Bergeron and Krejci this summer, the Bruins are turning to Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle as their top two centers, a major promotion for each. It will be up to Zacha and Coyle to reward the faith the organization is showing in them to fill those roles and provide enough offense for a team that’s suddenly relying heavily on their goaltending and defense. If they can’t, the Bruins may be in the market for an upgrade.

2. Bouncing back

The Bruins are coming off a historically great regular season, when they set the NHL record for wins (65) and points (135). However, those results weren't sustained in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when they lost in seven games to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference First Round. It was a crushing defeat for a team that believed it was bound for the Stanley Cup Final. On the bright side, the two teams the Bruins passed for the most wins in NHL history, the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning and 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62), each won the Stanley Cup the following season. Can the Bruins do the same?

3. Goaltending

Linus Ullmark gave the Bruins all they could have asked for and more last season, when he won the Vezina Trophy as the League’s top goalie after going 40-6-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average, .938 save percentage and two shutouts. The Bruins don’t necessarily need Ullmark to replicate that career season, but they will need a lot from him and Jeremy Swayman given the expected drop-off offensively without Bergeron and Krejci.