Jenner to make season debut for Blue Jackets against Blackhawks

COLUMBUS -- Boone Jenner will make his season debut to lead a trio of players returning from injuries when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN+, FDSNOH).

The forward and Blue Jackets captain has not played since undergoing shoulder surgery on Oct. 9. He has missed 56 games.

“I was joking with some of the guys that I don’t remember what my game-day routine is,” he said Friday. “I’m super excited. Super pumped. It’s been a long road.”

After the surgery, Jenner said his goal was to return in time for Columbus' first outdoor game; he will make it by a week, with the Blue Jackets hosting the the Detroit Red Wings in the Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1.

The 31-year-old was injured when he slid into the boards during a preseason practice Oct. 4.

“To have that happen at the end of camp was hard," he said, "and here we are four months and a bit later finally getting to be out there with these guys that you had so much fun with in training camp, and with a special group here. So to watch them battle their (butts) off all year to get to this point, I can’t wait to join them.”

Jenner is Columbus' all-time leader in games played (715) and ranks third in goals (192) and points (364), and had 35 points (22 goals, 13 assists) in 58 games last season.

“He’s our leader, and not only that, but he's an example, and he plays his butt off,” Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly said. “He’s only going to help us, so we're excited to have him back. He can do almost everything situationally. … We love having around happy. Happy to have him back.”

Columbus coach Dean Evason said Friday that forward Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (concussion) each will also play Saturday; each was injured in a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Feb. 2 and missed three games heading into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Marchenko, injured when hit by a puck while sitting on the bench, leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals.

Fabbro has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 43 games after being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10. He was injured when he was elbowed by Stars forward Mason Marchment.

Another addition to the lineup is forward Joe LaBate (6-5, 225), who was recalled Thursday from Cleveland of the American Hockey League, where he had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and 49 penalty minutes in 33 games.

The Blue Jackets signed him to a free agent contract on Nov. 29, 2024.

LaBate, 31, last played in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2016-17 season when he had no points and 21 penalty minutes in 13 games. His last NHL game was March 28, 2017.

“A lot of emotions. Pretty incredible,” he said of his impending return to the League. “It’s been a hell of a journey.”

He played last season with Barys Astana of the Kontinental Hockey League, with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and 53 penalty minutes in 49 games.