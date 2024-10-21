Books on rival starch companies celebrate marking tie-in with NHL in 1930s

The decades-ago promotion was a match between a valiant boxer and an opponent who was at least a few weight classes heavier.

Even if the wildly popular, still coveted Bee Hive Golden Corn Syrup NHL picture promotion was the heavyweight Canadian hockey collectible between 1934-68, the rival Edwardsburg Crown Brand Corn Syrup campaign of 1935-42 went a few good rounds as a worthy competitor.

Hockey fans were the winners in an acrimonious marketing battle between two Canadian starch companies whose sweet corn syrups were a staple in the nation's kitchens spread on toast and pancakes, poured on cereal, blended in porridge and baking.

Four years after the publication of "The Golden Years," a wonderful 2020 study of the St. Lawrence Starch Company's Bee Hive promotion, comes "The Seven Year Pitch," a delightful look at the Canada Starch Company's Crown Brand campaign.