Wilson scores twice for Capitals in win against Sabres

Strome breaks tie in 3rd period for Washington; Buffalo is 0-6-3 in past 9

Sabres at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal at 11:05 of the third period and the Washington Capitals extended their point streak to nine games with a 4-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Strome redirected John Carlson’s pass by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the slot for his tenth goal of the season, and Jakob Chychrun scored into an empty net at 18:30 for the 4-2 final.

Tom Wilson scored two goals, and Chychrun had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (21-6-2), who have won four games in a row and are 8-0-1 in their past nine. Carlson had three assists, and Logan Thompson made 19 saves.

Jason Zucker and Jiri Kulich scored for the Sabres (11-15-4), who are 0-6-3 in their past nine games. Luukkonen made 27 saves.

Zucker gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 1:36 of the first period when Ryan McLeod’s shot deflected off Jordan Greenway and then Zucker before sliding past Thompson.

Wilson tied it 1-1 at 17:09, redirecting Carlson’s shot over Luukkonen's left shoulder on a power play.

Wilson then gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 5:11 of the second period, knocking home the rebound of Chychrun’s shot while falling to his knees in the slot during a power play.

Kulich tied it 2-2 at 7:24, tipping in a Bowen Byram point shot from in front.

Latest News

Petry scores 2 goals, Red Wings edge Maple Leafs

Killorn has 3 points, lifts Ducks to OT win against Blue Jackets

Buzz: Ovechkin practices with Capitals for 1st time since injury

Senators recover, top Penguins in OT on Tkachuk goal

Connor, Vilardi each has 2 points, Jets hold off Canadiens

Matthews gets a little help from McCabe, Maple Leafs bench after losing skate blade

Red Wings celebrate Talbot’s 500th game milestone with pregame ceremony

Draisaitl gets 3 points, Oilers defeat Golden Knights for 5th win in row

Save of the Season? Ullmark uses his paddle to rob Karlsson of goal 

Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks for prospect

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Flames forward Lomberg gets Stanley Cup ring from Panthers

Kings win for 7th time in 8 games, defeat slumping Rangers

Kaprizov scores twice for Wild in win against Flyers

Devils score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Blackhawks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Devils welcome Sirens to home arena with jerseys

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings