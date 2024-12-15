Wilson scores twice for Capitals in win against Sabres

Strome redirected John Carlson’s pass by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the slot for his tenth goal of the season, and Jakob Chychrun scored into an empty net at 18:30 for the 4-2 final.

Tom Wilson scored two goals, and Chychrun had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (21-6-2), who have won four games in a row and are 8-0-1 in their past nine. Carlson had three assists, and Logan Thompson made 19 saves.

Jason Zucker and Jiri Kulich scored for the Sabres (11-15-4), who are 0-6-3 in their past nine games. Luukkonen made 27 saves.

Zucker gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 1:36 of the first period when Ryan McLeod’s shot deflected off Jordan Greenway and then Zucker before sliding past Thompson.

Wilson tied it 1-1 at 17:09, redirecting Carlson’s shot over Luukkonen's left shoulder on a power play.

Wilson then gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 5:11 of the second period, knocking home the rebound of Chychrun’s shot while falling to his knees in the slot during a power play.

Kulich tied it 2-2 at 7:24, tipping in a Bowen Byram point shot from in front.