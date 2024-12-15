Connor, Vilardi each has 2 points, Jets hold off Canadiens

Adam Lowry and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets (22-9-1), who have earned a point in five of their past six (4-1-1). Josh Morrissey had two assists.

Lane Hutson scored his first NHL goal for the Canadiens (11-16-3), who have lost three of four (1-3-0). Sam Montembeault made 23 saves.

Hutson gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 7:48 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot that beat Hellebuyck glove side.

Vilardi tied it 1-1 on the power play at 14:34. He finished a backdoor pass from Connor, who was in the right corner, at the left post.

Lowry put the Jets in front 2-1 at 16:40. As Nino Niederreiter was skating behind the net, he sent a backhand pass out to Lowry, who jammed the puck in with Montembeault looking the other way.

Connor made it 3-1 at 6:26 of the second period with a one-timer during a 5-on-3 power play.

Josh Anderson cut it to 3-2 at 8:00 of the third period, skating into the rebound of Christian Dvorak’s backhand attempt and scoring five-hole from the slot.

Namestnikov shot into an empty net at 19:54 for the 4-2 final.