Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks for prospect

Cam Fowler was traded to the St. Louis Blues by the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Anaheim received defenseman prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Fowler, a 33-year-old defenseman, has four assists in 17 games this season while averaging 21:04 of ice time per game. He was the longest-tenured player on the team (15 seasons) and is second in Ducks history in games played (991) behind Ryan Getzlaf (1,157).

Fowler is also first in Ducks history among defensemen in goals (96), assists (361), points (457) and game-winning goals (18) since being selected by Anaheim with the No. 12 pick at the 2010 NHL Draft.

"This was a difficult trade to make considering what Cam has meant to this organization," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "He has been a valuable and respected member of our team for 15 seasons, representing the Ducks with ultimate class. His character and contributions on and off the ice have and will continue to leave a positive impact on our fans and community.

"After meeting with Cam several times over the last few months, it became clear to both of us it may be time for a change. As usual, Cam handled the process with professionalism and remained committed to the Ducks. Cam and his family deserve nothing but the best going forward, and we wish them the best of luck."

Fowler signed an eight-year, $52 million contract ($6.5 million average annual value) with Anaheim on July 1, 2017, and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season. The Ducks will retain 38.5 percent of his remaining contract.

"He's been around a long time, 15 years in the same organization, which is kind of unheard of in today's NHL and I think that reflects his character as a person, his connectivity to his teammates," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said of Fowler. "He's a very likable guy, very honorable person so you miss someone that's really part of a family."

The Blues, who also received a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft, have been without two of their top six defensemen for almost the entire season. Torey Krug had season-ending ankle surgery during training camp, and Nick Leddy has not played since Oct. 15 because of a lower-body injury.

St. Louis (14-14-2), which is sixth in the Central Division, visits the Dallas Stars on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+).

Biakabutuka has yet to make his NHL debut. The 22-year-old, who was undrafted, has played one game with Springfield of the American Hockey League this season.

The Ducks acquired defenseman Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers on Dec. 6 for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Anaheim (10-14-4), which has lost five straight games (0-4-1) and is last in the Pacific Division, visits the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13).

"He's been one of the corner pieces of this team for last decade, very hard to see a guy like that go," Ducks captain Radko Gudas said of Fowler. "We have a lot of young defenseman coming up here but it's a tough moment for us as a team, but we've got to regroup and make sure that we are focusing on our game today."

