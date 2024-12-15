Pastrnak has 4 points in Bruins win against Canucks

Pavel Zacha had a goal and two assists, Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves for the Bruins (16-13-3), who lost their first two games of this five-game road trip by a combined score of 13-2.

Boston improved to 8-4-0 since interim coach Joe Sacco replaced Jim Montgomery on Nov. 19.

“We needed to respond in here tonight, and we did it in a big way tonight,” Sacco said. “It was just a solid team effort. Everybody contributed in their own way, and it started with our leaders and our top players. They certainly set the example how we want to play and that's where I like most about it, and the fact that we kept the puck out of our net. We did a good job defending.”

Max Sasson scored his first NHL goal, and Thatcher Demko made 23 saves for the Canucks (15-9-5), who have one win in their past four games (1-2-1).

Vancouver fell to 5-7-4 at home. The Canucks are 10-2-1 on the road.

“I don't know why but guys are tense at home for whatever reason,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “We seem a little bit more relaxed on the road. To make a play here, for some reason, we're getting it and we just want to punt it as soon as we get it.”