Wolf makes 32 saves, Flames shut out Panthers

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist, and Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman scored for the Flames (15-11-5), who have won two of three after losing six of their previous seven.

"We just beat the [Stanley] Cup champs, so it shows we've got some fight in this group and some punch in us," Coleman said. "And we've said it all year -- if we play that way, we can beat anybody and we feel very confident in that. It's a hard brand of hockey. You'd be lying if you said you'd have it all 82 games, but if you can have it for 80 percent of your games you're going to give yourself a fighting chance to be in a position where it matters down the stretch."

Spencer Knight made 24 saves for the Panthers (18-11-2), who have been shut out in consecutive games after winning three straight.

"I don't want them fighting [frustration] too hard," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "It's not a bad thing to be frustrated between games. I don't care about the offense. If they're frustrated because they're not scoring that has nothing to do with us winning hockey games or being a good team. Everybody goes through stretches. I'm not sitting here saying we should win every game. Our rush defense [stinks]. I've got to get that fixed. Other than that, I'm not worried about anything else we've got going."