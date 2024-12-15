MacKinnon has 2 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Predators

MacKinnon leads the NHL with 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists). He reached 949 career points (348 goals, 601 assists) to pass Michel Goulet (946 points) for third place on the Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques all-time list.

The forward has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past three games.

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, and Mikko Rantanen had three assists for the Avalanche (18-14-0), who have won four of their past five games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves in his Colorado debut after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves for the Predators (8-17-6), who have lost nine of their past 10 games.

Ross Colton scored to make it 1-0 Colorado with a one-timer from the left net front that went far side at 11:32 of the second period. Casey Mittelstadt outmanned Adam Wilsby behind the net before passing out front to Colton.

MacKinnon extended the lead to 2-0 with a snap shot top shelf over the glove of Saros at 18:52. Rantanen forced a turnover from Marc Del Gaizo at his own half-wall and fed MacKinnon on the move.

Lehkonen made it 3-0 at 3:30 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle that went bar down at the far side.

Steven Stamkos cut the lead to 3-1 at 13:03, finishing a cross-crease pass from Jonathan Marchessault through a diving Blackwood.

Luke Evangelista made it 3-2 when he cut across the slot and loosed a backhand at 15:08. The play was reviewed because Colton slid into the post and knocked the net off its moorings and the goal was upheld.

MacKinnon scored into the empty net at 18:08, and Lehkonen scored into the empty net at 19:10 for the 5-2 final.