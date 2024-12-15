OTTAWA -- Brady Tkachuk scored 1:46 into overtime for the Ottawa Senators in a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.
Senators recover, top Penguins in OT on Tkachuk goal
Wins it at 1:46, Ullmark makes 26 saves for Ottawa; Letang scores again for Pittsburgh
Tkachuk toe-dragged Erik Karlsson in the slot and beat Tristan Jarry with a wrist shot along the ice.
Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators (15-13-2), who have won three games in a row for the first time this season.
Linus Ullmark made 26 saves after shutting out the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Friday. Anton Forsberg was scheduled to start but sustained a “minor injury” during warmups, the team said.
Blake Lizotte and Kris Letang scored, and Jarry made 28 saves for the Penguins (13-14-5), who had won six of eight.
Chabot gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 7:34 of the first period. Claude Giroux gathered a rebound in front, outwaited Jarry, skated around the net and fed Chabot, who scored with a one-timer from the slot.
Karlsson had an open net on a Michael Bunting rebound on a rush, but Ullmark stretched out for a desperation paddle save to keep it 1-0 at 9:58.
Lizotte scored on a Noel Acciari rebound in front to tie it 1-1 at 2:40 of the third period.
Ottawa regained the lead 2-1 at 6:38 when Chabot’s shot attempt went in off Batherson’s skate at the side of the net.
Letang beat a screened Ullmark with a wrist shot from the point to tie it 2-2 at 12:42. The defenseman has scored in two straight and four of his past six games.
Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson left the game with a lower-body injury midway through the first period after taking a hit and crashing into the boards awkwardly.