Senators recover, top Penguins in OT on Tkachuk goal

Tkachuk toe-dragged Erik Karlsson in the slot and beat Tristan Jarry with a wrist shot along the ice.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson scored for the Senators (15-13-2), who have won three games in a row for the first time this season.

Linus Ullmark made 26 saves after shutting out the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Friday. Anton Forsberg was scheduled to start but sustained a “minor injury” during warmups, the team said.

Blake Lizotte and Kris Letang scored, and Jarry made 28 saves for the Penguins (13-14-5), who had won six of eight.

Chabot gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 7:34 of the first period. Claude Giroux gathered a rebound in front, outwaited Jarry, skated around the net and fed Chabot, who scored with a one-timer from the slot.

Karlsson had an open net on a Michael Bunting rebound on a rush, but Ullmark stretched out for a desperation paddle save to keep it 1-0 at 9:58.

Lizotte scored on a Noel Acciari rebound in front to tie it 1-1 at 2:40 of the third period.

Ottawa regained the lead 2-1 at 6:38 when Chabot’s shot attempt went in off Batherson’s skate at the side of the net.

Letang beat a screened Ullmark with a wrist shot from the point to tie it 2-2 at 12:42. The defenseman has scored in two straight and four of his past six games.

Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson left the game with a lower-body injury midway through the first period after taking a hit and crashing into the boards awkwardly.