Duchene scores in OT, gives Stars win against Blues

Faulk said, “He did exactly what I thought he was going to do. He beat me on it. I let him get too much inside on it. That’s a tough play on [the goalie]. I’ve got to do a better job of keeping him out on it. He just beat me on it.”

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 15 saves for the Stars (18-11-0).

“It was a huge goal for us, for the team and for him too,” Dallas center Roope Hintz said of Robertson scoring his second goal in his past 11 games. “He’s been having so many looks in the past I don’t even know how many games, but a lot of chances. There’s times that it just doesn’t go in, so it was good that it went in today. Big goal at that time of the game.”

Jordan Kyrou scored, and Binnington made 35 saves for the Blues (14-14-3), who have lost three of four.

“He played great. He stood on his head,” Faulk said of Binnington. “We gave him a lot of work, too much work and too many good chances. We had a good first period and we didn’t follow it up. He kept us in it. They were all over us. … The reason we got a point is because of him.”

Blues coach Jim Montgomery said, “I look at more of what we didn’t do. What we didn’t do [enough] is we didn’t get above pucks, we didn’t hang on to pucks, we weren’t getting on the right side of our checks and it led to a lot of either odd-man rushes or, unfortunately, us spending a lot of time in our [defensive] zone.”

Kyrou gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 9:08 of the first period, three seconds after a St. Louis power play expired. His shot from the left hash marks deflected off Dallas defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin’s leg.