DALLAS -- Matt Duchene scored 2:31 into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
Duchene scores in OT, gives Stars win against Blues
Robertson has goal, assist for Dallas, which hands St. Louis 3rd loss in 4 games
“We’re not scoring easily right now. I think we did against Calgary (in a 6-2 victory on Sunday), but I think that’s probably the only game in the last recent memory here where we’ve filled the net and it’s looked or felt easy,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We’re creating quality chances, they’re just not going in right now. When that happens, you want to make sure you’re still trying to pick up points.
“I like how we’re defending, we’re not giving up a lot, so that gives us a chance to still win games until we get that shooting confidence back again.”
Duchene drove down the right wing and cut toward the net before being checked by Justin Faulk and scoring with a low shot to Jordan Binnington’s glove side.
“I just got gap on their guys,” Duchene said. “… I kind of had a little change of pace and was able to get two guys flat-footed. [Overtime] is tough. It’s stressful. I watch it on TV and my heart rate is up to about 150. There’s a lot of ice out there. You have to be patient but aggressive at the same time. It’s kind of a waiting game.”
Faulk said, “He did exactly what I thought he was going to do. He beat me on it. I let him get too much inside on it. That’s a tough play on [the goalie]. I’ve got to do a better job of keeping him out on it. He just beat me on it.”
Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 15 saves for the Stars (18-11-0).
“It was a huge goal for us, for the team and for him too,” Dallas center Roope Hintz said of Robertson scoring his second goal in his past 11 games. “He’s been having so many looks in the past I don’t even know how many games, but a lot of chances. There’s times that it just doesn’t go in, so it was good that it went in today. Big goal at that time of the game.”
Jordan Kyrou scored, and Binnington made 35 saves for the Blues (14-14-3), who have lost three of four.
“He played great. He stood on his head,” Faulk said of Binnington. “We gave him a lot of work, too much work and too many good chances. We had a good first period and we didn’t follow it up. He kept us in it. They were all over us. … The reason we got a point is because of him.”
Blues coach Jim Montgomery said, “I look at more of what we didn’t do. What we didn’t do [enough] is we didn’t get above pucks, we didn’t hang on to pucks, we weren’t getting on the right side of our checks and it led to a lot of either odd-man rushes or, unfortunately, us spending a lot of time in our [defensive] zone.”
Kyrou gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 9:08 of the first period, three seconds after a St. Louis power play expired. His shot from the left hash marks deflected off Dallas defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin’s leg.
Robertson tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 2:39 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from the top of the slot.
“I don’t know what my shooting percentage is (10.1 percent), but if you do it how many times, statistically it should go in,” Robertson said. “Just keep getting the volume up, keep hitting the net. Try to aim on it, but obviously not getting a block is a priority in getting it through. Whenever the goalie has to go lateral, if you can get it as quick as possible as hard as you can, it’s hard to stop.”
Binnington said, “We lost, so it’s tough. We hung in there until the end, so that’s a positive, but we want the extra point for sure. They play a tight game. They’re strong defensively. They have some talented forwards that are going to get chances and a good power play. It’s always a good fight coming in here.”
NOTES: Defenseman Cam Fowler had one shot on goal and played 17:57 in his St. Louis debut after being traded from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. He was acquired with a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for defenseman prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka and a second-round pick in the 2027 draft. … Blues forward Brandon Saad was a healthy scratch. … St. Louis center Robert Thomas (assist) extended his point streak to 11 games (three goals, eight assists). … Goalie Casey DeSmith and defenseman Nils Lundkvist did not dress for the Stars because of the flu.